SLEEUWIJK – (Also) in Sleeuwijk the sidewalks will be open for the burial of the fiber optic cable. The entrepreneur works hard at it. However, the workers do not restore the sidewalk “good” everywhere. This led to complaints from residents of Sleeuwijk, after which the AltenaLokaal group itself investigated. People then came up to the paddock and asked the council about this paving problem.

The faction wonders if this (re)street work contributes to a safe public space.

They also want to know how the activities of third parties in and on the municipal public space are controlled and whether they meet the required construction and maintenance criteria.

The faction says it is “shocked” by the “deplorable state” in which the sidewalks were abandoned by the contractor. During the walk in the nucleus, people made a “public space” report via the new app Fixi on the state of street (re)work. After all, as previously announced in the press, it would lead to faster processing and quick feedback. The party notes: “Both are true, as within four days we received feedback and the report was deemed closed. Compliments for that.

Improved services

AltenaLokaal doubts that this also answers the third reason of the famous Fixi app =better service=. ‘The treatment reported was in fact: “We are forwarding your report to a contractor who is carrying out work for us. Van Gelder Telecom is responsible for construction, planning, communication, letters from residents, complaints and damages You can contact Van Gelder Telecom.”

In other words, the resident must intervene himself in the event of a claim or loss. Special, because in this case it is certainly a report on the poor state of municipal public space, caused by third parties.

Ask

The faction therefore wants to know if this state of affairs is the right way to deal with it. ‘Does this by-law meet the definition of ‘better services for residents’?

encounter?’ But also: ‘What is the definition of a ‘better service to residents’ according to the municipal executive? And: ‘How does the Council intend to concretely improve services?’