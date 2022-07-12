AFP

Sari van Veenendaal left the selection of the Dutch national team in England. During the match against Sweden, the Orange keeper suffered a shoulder injury, which means that she cannot pursue the European Championship in England.

“Terrible news,” says national coach Mark Parsons of Van Veenendaal’s failure. “Sari is so much more than a player on our team. She is our captain and a very important leader. She will be greatly missed.”

Three wounds in a single action

In the game against Sweden, Van Veenendaal went wild from her goal with a free kick. Not only did she hurt herself, but she also hit teammates Lynn Wilms and Stefanie van der Gragt. Van Veenendaal had to leave the pitch a few minutes later with shoulder pain and was replaced by Daphne van Domselaar.

Van Veenendaal injured his shoulder in a duel against Sweden

Jacintha Weimar, Feyenoord’s last job, has been brought in to replace her and joins Van Domselaar and Barbara Lorsheijd as Orange’s third keeper. The captain’s armband will remain on Vivianne Miedema’s arm for the remainder of the tournament.

Undisputed number one

Van Veenendaal has been the undisputed number one in the Dutch national team for years. Since 2011, the Orange international has been part of the workforce.

With Sarina Wiegman at the helm, Van Veenendaal took first place under the helm. During the European Championship in 2017, the goalkeeper was the starting goalkeeper for the entire tournament. After the 2019 World Cup, in which the Netherlands lost to the United States in the final, Van Veenendaal became the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

