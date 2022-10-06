Should rich countries pay for climate damage in developing countries? | NOW

Developing countries emit relatively few greenhouse gases and have therefore contributed little to global warming. But climate change often hits these countries hard, causing significant damage. Should rich countries pay compensation for climate damage? This will be a sticking point at the climate summit in Egypt next month.

The massive floods that hit Pakistan last summer killed more than 1,600 people. The economic damage will probably amount to tens of billions of euros. According to scientists, climate change has the impact of the disaster worsenand Pakistan can expect even more extreme flooding in the future.

Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, even though the country itself emits few greenhouse gases. Pakistani Climate Minister Sherry Rehman therefore believes that rich countries should help repair this damage, largely caused by their emissions. “You have to cough up more money,” she said time.

This call is not new; developing countries have long wanted rich countries to contribute to reimbursement loss and damage, as climate damage is called in UN jargon. But the European Union and the United States do not yet want to start there.

The promise of 100 billion dollars is still not kept

For a long time, international climate negotiations focused only on the prevention of climate change. At the beginning of this century, it became clear that we cannot completely stop global warming and therefore we must adapt.

In 2009, rich countries pledged at the climate summit in Copenhagen to give 100 billion dollars a year in climate support to developing countries. More than ten years later, this amount is still not settled. The climate aid that is given only goes to things like solar panels and seawalls. There is no structural funding available to repair the damage that climate change has already caused.

It is becoming increasingly clear that some climate damage can no longer be avoided. “We live in a time marked by the consequences of climate change,” says Maarten van Aalst, director of the Red Cross Climate Center and professor of climate and disasters at the University of Twente. “Those who contributed the least receive the hardest blows.”

Climate summit is a ‘failure’ if climate damage is not on the agenda

In recent years, climate damage has therefore occupied an increasingly prominent place on the international climate agenda. At the previous climate summit in Glasgow, countries agreed to “engage in a dialogue” over the coming years on the financing needed to prevent, mitigate and repair climate damage. Work is also underway on an institute that can provide “technical assistance” after disasters.

The result has been a disappointment for developing countries, as they want rich countries to pledge money as soon as possible. But slowly there seems to be some movement in developed countries. At the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh, which begins on November 6, climate damage is expected to be one of the main topics of discussion.

But all countries must first agree that it will indeed be on the agenda, as will host country Egypt. would like to. “If blocked by one or more countries, COP27 will be considered a failure before it even begins,” said Bangladeshi climatologist Saleemul Huq. carbon letter. “Then we might as well go home right away.”

Reluctant EU ministers

European finance ministers decided this week to effort for the climate summit. They say they want to continue the dialogue on climate damages, but nothing is said about the creation of a damages fund. “It’s not a surprise,” says Professor Van Aalst. “But it’s an improvement from a few years ago, when there was hardly any talk about climate damage.”

According to him, developed countries fear that they could be held legally responsible for climate damage on the other side of the world. “Rich countries are afraid that this Bill could get very out of control.”

Van Aalst hopes that the international talks will lead to better resilience in developing countries, so that climate disasters cause less damage. “Part of this can be done by better anticipating blows, for example with early warningsystems. And in part by ensuring that aid is universally available after such a disaster, reaching the people and places that need it most.

A few countries and regions are now willing to pay for climate damage. Last year, Denmark, Scotland and Wallonia said they wanted to put money aside. The Sharm El Sheikh summit next month will show whether other countries will follow suit.