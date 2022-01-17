Keep all sports news up to date. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts news, highlighting the most important things in these sports. Other news is mainly discussed in the Sport Court in this area.

Sampdoria fires coach after a series of defeats

12.02 pm: Italian football club Zamboanga have sacked coach Roberto de Averza six months later. The 46-year-old D’Avarsa had to withdraw from the disappointing match. Samperia’s last league win starts on December 10th.

The Genoa-based club have lost the last three games and are just above the zone pushed into Serie A with 20 points from 22 games. D’Aversa won Claudio Ranieri’s former Italian club last summer.

Zamboria finished ninth in most Italian leagues under Ranieri last season. The 70-year-old Italian now works as Watford’s coach in the UK.

In Samptoria, D’Aversa gained access to Mohamed Ihodren, who was captured by Juventus from PSV and then stationed in Genoa. However, the 19-year-old Utrecht did not have time to play in Samptoria and decided to leave Italy in the fall. Heatherine is currently training for himself. FC is keen to hire a direct attacking midfielder from Juventus on a rental basis. The management of the club in Sampteria was angry at Ihattaren’s interview with The Telegraph last week, in which he said that no one in the club had noticed him.

It is noteworthy that the two clubs based in Genoa have now removed their coach in a few days. Andrei Shevchenko left Genoa on Saturday after disappointing results.

Cyclo-cross riders sausage and Ronhar hookerhide absent from World Cup

10.09 am: Annemarie Worst and Pim Ronhar are missing from the Dutch cyclo-cross selection to travel to the United States for next week’s World Cup on European soil. That was the World Cup final in Hookerhead. The sausage, which is suitable for silver at the last two World Cups, will be riding in Hum, Belgium on Saturday. Defending champion Pim Ronhar does the same with promises.

Other World Cup participants show themselves in Hookerhead after missing the World Cup cross last Sunday in Flymanville, France. The men were Lars van der Har and Carney van Kessel, the latter seventh from the coastal city of Normandy.

With the exception of Worst, all the toppers are with women, including World Cup winners Lucinda Brand and Denise Bedzema. Fem van Emble and Buck Peters, who recorded their second World Cup victory on Sunday, also take part in the crucifixion in Hookerhead, after which they boarded the plane two days later.

“Athletically, it may be less risky than other years, but traveling to the World Cup with a good result and a good feeling is always a pleasure.

Basketball players leave the Warriors at the top of the Suns NBA

8.21 am: The Phoenix Suns basketball players have been knocked out of the Golden State Warriors at the top of the Western Division in the NBA. The Suns recorded their 33rd victory at the Detroit Pistons (135-108), while the Warriors lost 119-99 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The San Francisco team is at a low point. The Warriors have lost five of their last seven NBA games. Without the injured star Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors in Minnesota would have suffered their twelfth defeat of the season. This is two less than the Suns, who have lost nine times, compared to 31 wins.

Devin Booker (30 points), Cameron Payne and Javel McKee (both 20 points) owe the victory to the Phoenix Suns mainly against the Pistons of Detroit.

Despite being called a triple-double by Serbian Nicola Jogic (25 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists), the Denver Nuggets lost to Utah Jazz (102-125). Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points for the Utah Jazz team, while Rudy Cobert scored 19 rebounds. The Salt Lake City team is third in the West at 29-14.