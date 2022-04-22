Shooting stars to see on the coming nights, with these tips you’ll definitely spot them

Shooting stars, it remains a fascinating phenomenon. Over the next few nights, you’ll have a better chance of seeing them, as the Lyrid meteor shower passes in front of Earth. But how do you see them best now? We give you five tips for successfully spotting shooting stars.

On the night from Friday to Saturday you have the best chance of seeing them, but also the night before and after there are more shooting stars than usual. One condition is that the weather is clear.

They don’t fall from the sky en masse, Urian Poerink of the Halley Observatory told Vinkel. “You can see very beautiful specimens, at the peak there are about twenty an hour. It’s not very massive. So it’s best to see them from your own garden, because you need to have a bit of patience.

You should also set your alarm clock, as the peak is Friday night to Saturday between three and four-thirty.

A luminous path leads to the “shooting star”

But how does such a meteor shower lead to shooting stars? This swarm, called Lyrids, crosses the Earth and is made up of pieces of space rock.

As soon as such a stone enters our atmosphere, a friction with the air is created. Due to this friction and the high temperature given off, you get a luminous trail, which we see on Earth as a shooting star (also called a meteoroid).

Bigger fireballs

It will therefore not be a swarm with a large number of shooting stars in the next few days, but according to Wilfred Janssen from Weerplaza, each swarm has its own characteristics.

This swarm of Lyrids may contain larger pieces of debris which may show quite bright light. “If it’s big chunks of rubble, chances are it’s spectacular. Because then bigger balls of fire are created.

Five Tips for Successfully Spotting Shooting Stars

Find a dark place with no streetlights or other artificial light nearby. So outside the city and outside the agglomeration. Choose a clearing, such as a vast meadow. So that trees or buildings do not obstruct your view. You have to be able to see far. Get out on time and make sure your eyes get used to the dark. Because this way you can see shooting stars better. Leave your cell phone at home, because with this light your eyes never get used to the dark (and taking pictures with your phone doesn’t have much success with shooting stars). Make sure you have a good chair to sit in or put your stretcher out in the garden. That way, you won’t get a stiff neck looking for shooting stars. Something nice and hot to drink with, makes the adventure even more enjoyable. Put on something warm. Because even if it doesn’t look cold, if you look a little, it changes quickly.

Can you capture a beautiful shooting star with your camera in the next few days? We would love to see your photos! Send them to Omroep Brabant.