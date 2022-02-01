Shirin van Anrooij blocked on Sunday in the World Cup sprint: “I doubted for a fraction of a second” Sport in Zeeland

FAYETTEVILLE – Shirin van Anrooij stuck in the final sprint on Sunday, she said after the Promise World Cup in Fayetteville, USA. Kapelse, 19, therefore fell short of the gold medal. “The line came a bit too early for me,” she told Belgian media in Arkansas. ,, I hesitated for a split second about when to start. As a result, I was late.











The Dutch and international media praised the beautiful spectacle of the three Orange Promises. Puck Pieterse and Shirin van Anrooij kept it exciting for a long time, first also with Fem van Empel. De Zeeuwse was particularly acclaimed for her “tenacity” (De Standaard) and for repeatedly hanging on to the eventual winner.

Precisely because Van Anrooij was so close to a new rainbow jersey – she won as a junior in 2020 – she was so disappointed. ,, Not about the game itself. I was in the best shape I’ve ever had,” she told VTM cameras. “I can’t blame myself for that. If I had been two meters further forward at the end, I would have been happy.

Same battle plan

With her signature smile, Van Anrooij told sports channel Sporza what happened in the final round. ,,Puck attacked on the last climb exactly where I wanted to attack. I had just made a hole because I wanted to go there and I wanted to surprise her like this. But she left just a little earlier, we apparently had the same plan. When Fem made a mistake on a short climb and I also had to get off the bike, Puck had a hole. I thought, now she’s gone. Yet I could come back. On the stairs, I closed the gap, even though I stumbled once more.

Pieterse left first on the finish street. Van Anrooij was in her wheel, as she wanted. ,,Then I made a mistake, I blocked. It was so beautiful: there was such a crowd and we were so encouraged… And I knew exactly what to do. I had already experienced this scenario with the people on my team, Eric (Braes) and Sven (Nys). But I started too late, because I hesitated for a fraction of a second. It’s very sour if you fail just for the win.



Quote If I had been two meters further forward at the end, I would have been happy Shirin van Anrouij

The race course was ideal for the Zeelander. Van Empel, normally the fastest in the sprint, had fallen back due to an error and subsequent material failure. Van Anrooij: ,,Puck and I are tied. I wanted to overtake her from second position. For her to be the first to leave, that was also what I wanted…”



Van Anrooij said on social media that the sprint will continue to haunt her for some time. At the same time, she said Baloise Trek Lions guided her this winter in a way that brought her to her peak in America. Earlier in the season, she became European champion, second in the Dutch national championships and sixth overall in the World Cup. Sven Nys has already indicated in the PZC that he expects her to link up with the absolute world top in the coming years.