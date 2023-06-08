she’s the woman behind Kate’s royal looks

We know Kate is endlessly talented, and preferably hot hands on lead his life. Anyway: behind the scenes, the princess of course also has the necessary auxiliary troops ready. One of them plays a major role in how we Princess of Wales with all of her royal duty see appear. Let us introduce you to Natasha Archer.

Style icon

From the chain with the kids to the perfect make-up on her wedding day: Kate does it all herself. Either way, if you’re escorted from event to event, want to operate a charity load in between, and then have to pick the kids up from school, you’ve got a very busy day. . Still, Kate’s sense of style never seems to suffer from her busy life as future queen.

This is where Natasha comes in: she has been part of Catherine’s wardrobe for many years.

PA, stylist, confidant

Natasha has worked for the Royal Family since 2007 – first as a personal assistant to the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, but from 2010 Natasha has used her talents for Wills and Kate. Over time, her role changes and she is more involved as Kate’s stylist than as an assistant.

According to the British Daily grace says none other than Queen Elizabeth asked the then Duchess of Cambridge in 2014 if she could dress up a little more royally. With the royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, we suddenly saw a much more mature princess appear: relaxed cuts gave way to corrugated sleek long layered locks and cheerful above-the-knee dresses were swapped for longer styles.

Image: NL Image

It is said that it was as this tour approached that Kate began to appeal to Natasha’s sense of style. A source said at the time: “Natasha and Kate are getting along really well. She’s always been supportive and supportive of Kate – and the Duchess loves Natasha’s style, so the choice seemed logical. Natasha now helps Kate choose outfits for the tour.

Well: if you spend time together all the time, you also get to know each other very well. For example, we know that the late Queen Liz loved her dresser, just like Kate. As a royal stylist, you are immediately a confidante of your employer. Just dare!

royal love

Extra fun: Through her work for the current Princess of Wales, Natasha has also met her husband Chris. True royalty connoisseurs will of course know Chris Jackson: the best man was the Windsors’ court photographer for many years. For example, appear regularly on his Instagram page In the wings snaps of the royal family in action.

It’s so easy for the Welsh of course to have this power couple behind them. Make sure you look your best first, then have it captured at your best. No wonder they are still so beautiful!

Source: Grazia Daily, Beau Monde archives | Image: NL Image