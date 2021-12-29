Sharona left after seven years with ADO Women due to a knee injury: “I want to find the pleasure”

Sharona’s talent did not go unnoticed, she was part of the national youth teams from an early age. “I was advised in Zeeland to play football at a higher level and train more often.” With this tip in his pocket, Tieleman decided to look for a new challenge. She has received offers from CTO Amsterdam (Center for Top Sport and Education which works in close collaboration with KNVB) and FC Twente. She trained with FC Twente for a week. “The level was very high, but Enschede is far away and I will go to Twente on my own.