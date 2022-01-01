‘Shang-Chi’ loses against Disney + for surprising title









While Netflix occasionally celebrates its successes by sharing the number of hours viewers watched a movie or series, streaming services such as HBO Max, Disney +, and Prime Video are yet to do so. We must therefore speak of third party figures.

Samba TV is one of the parties that does a great job when it comes to determining streaming numbers. To do this, he uses software that he developed himself and which is fitted to many televisions in the United States. These numbers show an interesting statistic regarding a new release on Disney +.

Big success Shang-Chi

Samba reports 2 million US viewers watched Charm during the film’s first weekend streaming on Disney +.

It’s a little more than Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings in the same period managed to interest: 1.7 million viewers. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie was at the top of the most-watched list for weeks.

Shang-Chi turned out to be good for a box office of $ 432 million. Charm amounted to $ 200 million.

In Charm you follow a young Colombian who is the only one in her family who does not have magical powers. But she turns out to be the key figure in saving her family.