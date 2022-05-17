Shane McLeod has led Belgium’s hockey men to every title imaginable, with the Olympics last summer as the ultimate crowning glory. It seemed like a nice goodbye as McLeod announced a year off in New Zealand and his assistant Michel van den Heuvel was moved to T1.

But after less than a year, McLeod is already back at the Red Lions, but this time as his former assistant’s T3. The player Loïck Luypaert sees no problem there.

“If Shane can fit into that role and he can improve the group, then we all win. What team wouldn’t improve with Shane McLeod? He can make us better at any position.”

Luypaert does not notice any tension between Van den Heuvel and McLeod. “They have a lot of respect for each other and work well together. Together they made this team what we are today.”

But doesn’t Van den Heuvel feel McLeod’s warm breath on his neck? “You should ask him that yourself. At least he hasn’t changed yet, he’s still the Michel we know.”