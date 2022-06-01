‘Severodonetsk largely in Russian hands’ • Zelensky: Sanctions package took too long

Ukrainian President Zelensky believes it has taken far too long for the new EU sanctions package, including an oil boycott, against Russia to be in place. “If there are more than 50 days between the fifth and the sixth sanctions package, it is not acceptable for us,” he told a press conference in Kyiv today. He said the new sanctions were welcome.

The 27 EU member states reached an agreement last night on an import ban on Russian oil that is shipped to the EU by sea. A number of countries, in particular Hungary, have long been stonewalling and as a result the boycott is less extensive than many would have liked. The boycott of Russian oil transported by tankers, which accounts for two-thirds of total EU imports, is expected to come into force by the end of this year. Russian oil transiting through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will be excluded for the time being.

The sixth sanctions package also includes the closure of three Russian banks in the international payment system Swift and a boycott of three Russian broadcasters who spread lies. In addition, several new Russians will be added to the European sanctions list, including the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.