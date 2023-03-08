Downed trees after a tornado in Alabama in January 2023. Photo: ANP/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

In the United States, an area of ​​large-scale precipitation is active and moving northeast across the country. The system causes severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, especially on the south side.

In recent hours, several tornadoes have been observed in the state of Texas and have caused considerable damage. Tornadoes were also reported in other southern states like Louisiana and Arkansas. There were no casualties, but hundreds of thousands of homes are without electricity.

Until Friday evening, several states in the eastern half of the United States are warned of severe thunderstorms. Gusts of wind can occur at speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour. The states of Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky are particularly affected. There is also a chance of a few more tornadoes.

North of the precipitation zone is cold air that can cause large-scale heavy snowfall around the large lakes. Several tens of centimeters can fall. On weekends, this system moves further to the northeast, towards New York, among others. However, it is too mild for snow here, so precipitation here simply falls as rain.