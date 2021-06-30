Severe thunderstorm in part of Germany leads to chaos | Abroad

Wed. Jun 30th, 2021

South Africa tackles corruption: former president Zuma jailed for obstruction South Africa tackles corruption: former president Zuma jailed for obstruction 2 min read

South Africa tackles corruption: former president Zuma jailed for obstruction

Harold Manning 10 hours ago 50
Party of former Aruban Prime Minister Eman demands recount after large number of invalid votes | Abroad Party of former Aruban Prime Minister Eman demands recount after large number of invalid votes | Abroad 2 min read

Party of former Aruban Prime Minister Eman demands recount after large number of invalid votes | Abroad

Harold Manning 18 hours ago 129
Horrible invention that clenches jaws to lose weight is causing a stir: "It's torture!" | Abroad Horrible invention that clenches jaws to lose weight is causing a stir: “It’s torture!” | Abroad 1 min read

Horrible invention that clenches jaws to lose weight is causing a stir: “It’s torture!” | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 127
Ethiopia accepts ceasefire after loss of Tigray | Abroad Ethiopia accepts ceasefire after loss of Tigray | Abroad 2 min read

Ethiopia accepts ceasefire after loss of Tigray | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 109
New illegal settlement puts Israeli government to the test New illegal settlement puts Israeli government to the test 1 min read

New illegal settlement puts Israeli government to the test

Harold Manning 2 days ago 76
In France, Le Pen and Macron are not winning anywhere, and the old parties everywhere In France, Le Pen and Macron are not winning anywhere, and the old parties everywhere 3 min read

In France, Le Pen and Macron are not winning anywhere, and the old parties everywhere

Harold Manning 2 days ago 71

Want to make the Bhagavad Gita fun in schools in the Netherlands from group 5? Ancient image of two little girls holding Hindu sacred texts is spreading very quickly with a false claim Want to make the Bhagavad Gita fun in schools in the Netherlands from group 5? Ancient image of two little girls holding Hindu sacred texts is spreading very quickly with a false claim 2 min read

Want to make the Bhagavad Gita fun in schools in the Netherlands from group 5? Ancient image of two little girls holding Hindu sacred texts is spreading very quickly with a false claim

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 19
iCreate Get ready for the Olympics with these Apple Watch bands 1 min read

Get ready for the Olympics with these Apple Watch bands

Queenie Bell 2 hours ago 29
Severe thunderstorm in part of Germany leads to chaos | Abroad Severe thunderstorm in part of Germany leads to chaos | Abroad 1 min read

Severe thunderstorm in part of Germany leads to chaos | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 hours ago 44
The flag can't get out, so this couple lights up the entire US house in the colors of the rainbow The flag can’t get out, so this couple lights up the entire US house in the colors of the rainbow 1 min read

The flag can’t get out, so this couple lights up the entire US house in the colors of the rainbow

Earl Warner 2 hours ago 22