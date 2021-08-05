Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney after it emerged the company was not releasing the new movie Black Widow, in which she plays, simultaneously in theaters and via their streaming service. The actress had agreed to screen the film exclusively at the cinema at first, because part of the profits would go to her. But now that viewers can also watch via Disney + at home, that amount is significantly lower. And because this deal was included in Scarlett’s contract, the actress didn’t stop there.

Matthew Belloni thinks the actress is an example for other actors. Like Black Widow became for example Cruel, starring Emma Stone, also released on Disney + at the same time the film was hitting theaters in the United States. Emily Blunt, currently appearing in Jungle cruise, had previously opposed Paramount’s decision to release his film A Quiet Place, Part II to be released sooner than expected on their streaming service Paramount +. Actor Gerard Butler has already filed a lawsuit against Nu Image / Millennium Films on Friday. He claims he owes at least $ 10 million in profit for the action movie Olympus has fallen from 2013.

Disney also called the case sad and disturbing. “According to the company, the actress’ decision is a” callous disregard for the horrific and lasting global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic “and has already received $ 20 million. dollars for her work, so she would have already been “amply compensated” for the film’s release on Disney +.

