In both nitrogen policy and climate policy, governments and corporations are increasingly facing court decisions that override the proposed policy. Think of the successes of the environmental movement in lawsuits against the government’s nitrogen policy, and in the lawsuits of Argentina and the Militia against the Dutch government and the Shell when it comes to CO2 emissions.

So, according to SER Crown members, it does not make sense to make half-boiled political compromises that will keep the peace, but will die in court again in a few years.

So the definitions for the agricultural agreement should come from the new cabinet. Controlling nitrogen and CO2 emissions begins with a discussion of the size of livestock in the Netherlands. Cattle reduction is necessary according to D66 and Cronlinks, but is sensitive to CDA and VVD.

In addition to the size of livestock, it should also look at technical solutions to control nuisances caused by animal manure, according to the SER. The role of farmers in biodiversity and nature conservation should also be taken into consideration.

All of these things need to be integrated into the renewed agricultural sector in the Netherlands, which is not only the source of the future when it comes to the environment and climate, but also the place to make money.

The idea is that without a long-term economic perspective, there will be no investment in eco-friendly agriculture. Farmers are particularly frustrated about the law, which changes almost every year, and want clarity in the long run.

The Netherlands is now the second largest agricultural exporter in the world after the United States. Behind the farmers are large companies such as the dairy company Friesland Campina, Vion’s butchers, veal maker Van Dry, milk milking robot manufacturer Leli and lesser known companies.

They all depend on the options that the government will or will not give to agriculture in the coming years. Whether the agricultural sector can be maintained at its current level without causing damage to the environment is yet to be seen in climate and nature.