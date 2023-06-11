Senior IMF official: ‘The United States must raise interest rates’

According to Kristalina Georgieva, a senior IMF official, lending to the United States is not yet falling, so there is no talk of an economic cooling. And so the US Federal Reserve must continue to raise interest rates. Although this is often bad news for investors, Georgieva is right, according to Rabobank macro-economist Philip Marey.

According to Kristalina Georgieva, a senior IMF official, lending to the United States is not yet falling, so there is no talk of an economic cooling. And so the US Federal Reserve must continue to raise interest rates. Although this is often bad news for investors, Georgieva is right, according to Rabobank macro-economist Philip Marey. ( © No11 Crown Copyright / eyevin )

Fed chief Jerome Powell said early last month that banks would become more cautious about lending money after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, among others, which in turn would slow the economy. “But so far we don’t see much of that,” says Marey. “And so it looks like the fact will eventually have to continue with the rate hikes.”

“A recession is probably coming” Philip Marey, US macroeconomist at Rabobank

According to Marey, the fact that people are still borrowing money indicates how strong the US economy is, pointing out that the economy is seriously overheated. And the only way to calm it down is to raise interest rates. “And with that, a recession is probably coming after all.”

Long term

Marey is well aware that interest rate hikes affect the economy at a slower pace, but also believes that this is where the big problem lies. For this reason, the boss of the Fed, Jerome Powell, wanted to slow down, “to wait for everything”, he continues. “But half of the ECB’s policy council wants to move on, so chances are the Fed will have to catch up.”

And if the Fed does, the chances of raising interest rates too much and a recession will increase. “It’s hard to cool an economy without triggering a recession,” says Marey. “So that was an unrealistic starting point anyway.” But the risk of a recession increases this way.

Bedroom

And there’s still plenty of room, thinks Marey. US inflation is currently hovering around 5%, as is the key rate. “So in real terms – adjusted for inflation – interest rates are still around zero,” says Marey. ‘So that doesn’t mean much yet. All in all, I think a whole percentage point can be added, without it becoming exceptional from a historical perspective.