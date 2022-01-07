Senior Express could be heard this week for the 1000th time: “I had never done anything with the radio” | Roosendaal

RUCPHEN – Rucphen RTV broadcast Senior Express for the 1000th time on Thursday morning. This is why Christ de Jong, president of the Rucphen Municipality Local Broadcasting Foundation, put the employees in the spotlight.











The current Senioren-Express crew consists of four volunteers. Ad Nouws has presented the dialect quiz every week for five years, in collaboration with Erfgoed Brabant, and gives gardening advice. Leo Valentin could not be present on Thursday. Normally, he takes care of the technique and chooses the music.

For thirteen years now, Riet Remmé has offered weekly activities and interesting messages for the elderly. However, private reasons force the Roosendaalse to say goodbye. This will happen on January 20. A successor is still being sought.

Program coordinator

Jan Mangnus was one of the founders of the radio program. The 92-year-old nestor is still the program coordinator. Despite his poor hearing, he continues to have a passion for the Senior Express.

(The text continues below the photo)

Jan Mangnus (92) behind the buttons on the radio. © Pix4Profs / Moreno Miller



Get the taste

“Twenty years ago, cultural worker Ad van Hal said to me: ‘You should do a radio show for seniors. I had never had anything to do with the radio. Jan Boeren, then program manager at the time at Rucphen FM, showed me around. I quickly understood. “

The local radio gave Mangnus many contacts with the inhabitants of the region. “You give people relaxation with attractive music. And in between, listeners can hear in their own language what there is to do in their area, along with all kinds of interesting facts. Rucphen RTV radio is listened to via the airwaves, the background via Krant TV. There are even listeners in New Zealand following us live on the Internet. “



Quote You give people relaxation with engaging music. And in between, listeners hear what there is to do for them in their area Jan Mangnus

Mangnus learned from a colleague in Amsterdam that he is the oldest DJ in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, he’s working on a book: Jantje’s life.

Employees are happy that RTV Rucphen has recently been granted a license to broadcast until 2025.