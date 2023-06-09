Self-Help Book VU Psychiatrist Must Make Depressed PhD Student Happier

Psychiatrist and “meta-scientist” Joeri Tijdink conducts research on the welfare of scientists. Now he’s written an uplifting self-help book: How Do PhDs Survive Academia?

It is not uncommon for doctoral students to begin their doctoral research with exorbitant ambitions and idealistic plans. But working in science is not always what they imagined. Above all, it is much more stressful. It is estimated that 40% of all doctoral students suffer from stress or depression.

This must change, says psychiatrist Joeri Tijdink. He is a member of the De Jonge Akademie, a society of relatively young top scientists. As a “meta-scientist”, he conducts research on integrity and reliability in scientific research. With his new book The happy university he wants to help PhD students become successful and happy scientists.

There are 34, often witty, tips in the book. For example, that you should immediately stop self-promotion on your own website. Why did you choose this light tone?

“In all the research I have done on scientists, I encounter a lot of suffering: publication pressure, scientific misconduct, depression and anxiety attacks. A lot of scientists are pretty serious people who put a lot of pressure on themselves. I would like young researchers to take a lighter look at their own situation.

Self-help tips for PhD students

– Science is also an exercise in rejection; you have to learn to deal with it

– Accept that scientific research is never perfect

– Stop using social media excessively

– Do not idealize a scientific career

– Making mistakes is part of it! You are not the sum of your results

– Get used to the fact that you sometimes have to adjust your scientific opinion or view

– Share your problems with others

– Think about something other than work: stop working overtime and keep exercising and moving

– Take seriously the first signs of an anxiety attack or burnout

– Remember to have fun and enjoy what you are doing

Why is the book mainly aimed at doctoral students?

“They are the ones who have the most problems. No less than 30% end their doctorate prematurely. It’s a shame. Doing a PhD can be fun and challenging, even if you don’t go into science afterwards. As a PhD student, you can spend years working on something that you find most interesting. It’s a real privilege and it’s a shame that this particular group has so many problems. After all, PhD students are the future of science. Although they still have a lot to learn, they also have the freshest ideas and the most creative ideas. So it’s a shame if they are discouraged.

The book is very critical of university culture. You could have written a book about it and yet you opted for a self-help book.

“The same pain points have been published and discussed for decades: the university is too hierarchical, the pressure to publish is too strong, there is a lack of supervision and there is not enough funding for research, which which means the competition is fierce. In recent years, universities have slowly taken a different path with “recognition and appreciation”. But coverage is still far from complete. And doctoral students still suffer daily from these major structural problems. That’s why I wanted to help them. »

What can doctoral students do themselves?

“Because of the hierarchy at the university, poorly performing scientists can stay in influential positions for a long time. If your manager is a narcissist, it helps if you know how best to deal with such a person, without it coming at the expense of yourself. It’s also good to think about how you can be productive without working day and night, and how you can support each other as scientists without seeing each other as competitors.

In your book, you advise to stop working with people who make you unhappy. But doctoral students are very dependent on experienced researchers. What do you do if this contact does not go well?

“If you can pick a supervisor yourself, find someone you click with. If this is not possible because your project is already linked to certain scientists, for example, make sure during these three or four years that you exchange ideas and collaborate with people with whom you get along well. You have more options than you think, even in very difficult situations.