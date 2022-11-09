Selection of the Hockey World Cup announced, Joep de Mol is absent
National coach Jeroen Delmee announced on Wednesday who he will be taking with him to the Men’s World Cup of Hockey, to be held January 13-29 in India. Joep de Mol is a notable absentee.
The selection has eighteen players, including Seve van Ass (HGC) who has the most international matches to his credit: 201. The other veterans are Thierry Brinkman (Bloemendaal) and Pirmin Blaak (Oranje-Rood). The latter is the first goalkeeper to be preferred to Maurits Visser (Bloemendaal).
Under the former national coach, defender De Mol (Orange-Red) was still part of the selection for the Tokyo Olympics. Other names missing from Delmee’s squad are striker Jelle Galema (Orange-Red) and defender Tim Swaen (Bloemendaal).
Jasper Brinkman (Bloemendaal, 9 internationals) and Dennis Warmerdam (Bloemendaal, 15 internationals) have been appointed as substitutes. They will travel to India and can come on as a substitute if needed due to injury.
The World Cup will take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India. The Netherlands are placed in a group with Malaysia, New Zealand and Chile. The first match will take place on Saturday, January 14. The Dutch will then face Malaysia.
