Seizure of a Russian plane bound for Ukraine

The Antonov An-124 seized by Canada at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be returned to Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Canada has agreed to hand over the An-124, which is in fact owned by the Russian cargo company Volga-Dnepr. The plane was chained up in February 2022 in Toronto and has been grounded there ever since. The Antonov is now said to be part of a new bailout that sees confiscated Russian assets being transferred to Ukraine. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the country last Sunday On.

The Russian-registered Antonov An124 is now parked on taxiway N in Toronto. He will stay here indefinitely. They were planning a departure this morning, since cancelled. Arrived Sunday from China via Russia & Anchorage. Russian planes are banned from Canadian airspace.

Volga-Dnepr RA-82078 https://t.co/OGXNFInAQU pic.twitter.com/3rfxhRDUs5– Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) February 28, 2022

The Antonov was used to transport medical supplies to Canada during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It would be a few charter flights, not a regular service. Volga-Dnepr specializes in the transport of “deviant” goods. For example, the company regularly transports radioactive materials or bulky goods. The company operates a fleet of Antonov-An 124s and Ilyushin Il-76s, enabling it to transport cargo that cannot fit in conventional aircraft.