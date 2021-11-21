See the preview of last week’s photos here

DUIC attaches great importance to photography. If possible, we make the pictures of the subjects we write about ourselves. Of course, that doesn’t always work. Sometimes provided photos or, for example, images from the Utrecht archive are used. Below is a preview of photos from last week.

What is currently a gray, petrified area will soon become a green meeting place. The Moreelse area, which lies between Hoog Catharijne, the railway, Nicolaas Beetsstraat and Catharijnesingel, will be approached in the coming years and transformed into “Moreelse Gardens”.

Last week, a lot of work was done in Utrecht city center on a new mural that adorns physicist Caroline Bleeker. This is De Strakke Hand’s fourth work in the series of wall formulas in which pioneering science is shown. This work is a ‘gift’ from UMC Utrecht and the University of Utrecht on the occasion of 385 years of science in the city.

On the pedestal next to the Centraal Museum in central Utrecht is another new work of art. After, among other things, a golden zucchini and a spooky artificial tree, there is now a four-meter high chair made of clay.

Many residents of Utrecht still know the poffertjes store in Vredenburg, where it was until 2007. Before that, Victor Consael was on the Neude for twenty years. In the Disappeared Restoration series, Arjan den Boer speaks this time about Victor Consael.