A security guard in the San Francisco Bay Area protecting a film crew that was covering a spate of recent shoplifting in the neighborhood has been shot and killed by a thief. The man attempted to steal equipment from the television crew.











Kevin Nishita was hired to protect local television journalists, who are often targets of thieves for their expensive equipment. He was shot in the abdomen on Wednesday during an attempted theft of KRON-TV equipment near downtown Oakland, police said.

The press team just reported a series of recent flights in the San Francisco Bay Area, in which large groups of thieves rob expensive stores. A reward of $ 32,500 was offered for the information leading to the arrest of the killer.

“This senseless loss of life is once again due to a violent crime in the Bay Area. We hope that offering a reward will lead to the arrest of those responsible and do justice for this terrible tragedy, ”said Jim Rose, general manager of the station.

Criminal networks

The area has been affected by organized shoplifting in which gangs of thieves, some with pliers and hammers, break into luxury stores and steal goods. Similar thefts have been reported in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills and elsewhere in the country.

The thefts are said to be part of sophisticated criminal networks that recruit people to steal goods from stores across the country and then sell them online. Experts say thefts increase with the onset of the Christmas shopping season.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: