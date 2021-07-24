Security Council condemns Turkey’s plan to reopen Varosha in Cyprus

The UN Security Council does not want the Republic of Northern Cyprus and Turkey to reopen an abandoned resort in Cyprus after 47 years. The 15 members of the Security Council condemned the plan of Turkish President Erdogan and North Cypriot President Ersin Tatar. They demand the immediate revocation of the decision.

The district of Varosha in the city of Famagusta was once the heart of a popular seaside resort. But after a Greek Cypriot coup in 1974, Turkey forcibly occupied the northern part of Cyprus, where Famagusta is also located. All Greek Cypriot residents had to flee the city and since then Varosha has been a ghost town, closed and guarded by the military.

In 2020, Varosha was reopened to visitors. And this week, Erdogan and Tatar unilaterally decided that housing could resume.

The plans stand in the way of a reunification of Cyprus, according to the UN. After the Turkish invasion, the island consists of two parts: a Greek part, officially the Republic of Cyprus, and a Turkish part. The Independent Republic of Cyprus is a member of the EU. The country is not recognized as a state by Turkey, while the Turkish side is internationally recognized only by Turkey.

This situation has caused tension for decades and repeated attempts have been made to resolve the issue, but so far no result.

