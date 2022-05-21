Several reports suggest that two secret service personnel were deported from South Korea to the United States this week after a fight with a drunken local driver before President Biden’s trip to the country.

ABC News A guard and armed bodyguard assigned to travel to Seoul to prepare for Biden’s arrival recently visited a restaurant and raided several liquor stores on Friday.

That night, the couple reportedly got drunk and got into an argument with Officer KP.

Although only one of the two workers was said to have been investigated in connection with the incident, police were eventually called to the scene. No Secret Service officers have been detained, arrested or charged with any criminal offense.

The incident took place outside the hotel where Biden was staying in Seoul NBC News⁇

Secret Service spokeswoman Anthony Guglielmi told The Post that “the agency is aware of an incident outside the duty involving two employees, which could be a potential policy violation.”

Both employees will be “immediately returned to their workplaces and placed on administrative leave,” he said.

“There will be no impact on the upcoming trip,” Kukilmi said. “We have very strict ethics and policy for all employees and we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards. Since this is an active issue of management staff, we are not in a position to comment further.

Protesters carried banners during an anti-US demonstration in Seoul on Friday. Getty Images

Biden reportedly decided Thursday to send staff home on their way to South Korea.

This is not the first time that secret staff abroad have been mistreated. Most infamously, since the president’s visit to Colombia in 2012, several agents have been sent home for a series of crimes. Including hiring prostitutes⁇

Biden arrived at the Ozone Airport in South Korea on Friday. EPA

The president, who began a five-day trip to the Far East, arrived in South Korea on Friday afternoon local time. Biden made his first corporate line-up tour of Samsung’s computer chip factory with South Korean President Yoon Soo-ki.

“Our two countries are working together to create the best and most advanced technology in the world. This factory is proof of that, ”the president said. “Keeping our supply chains flexible, reliable and secure will enable both the Republic of Korea and the United States to compete in the global economy.”

“This vibrant democracy has driven companies like Samsung, responsible for the responsible development of technology and innovation, to become the powerhouse of global innovation by investing in educating its people,” he added. “It is important for both of our countries to shape the future in the direction we both want to go.”

Pitani is surrounded by secret service agents as he welcomes South Korean Foreign Minister Park Geun-hye. EPA

Last November, Samsung announced plans to open a $ 17 billion semiconductor plant in Tyler, Texas. Last year a shortage of semiconductors affected the availability of cars, kitchen appliances and other items, which led to high inflation worldwide. The president said the Texas plant would add 3,000 high-tech jobs and hire union construction workers.

“These little chips are important to push us into the next era of human technological development,” Biden said.

Biden will travel to Tokyo on Sunday, where he will meet with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan, as well as Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio before attending the summit on Monday.

With electric wires