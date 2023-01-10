Secret documents found in Joe Biden’s former private office | Abroad

It concerns ten documents. What exactly it contains is still unclear. The US Department of Justice said it was investigating the documents, according to CBS News FBI help

The secret documents were found last November by Biden’s lawyers. At the time, they were cleaning out a former Biden private office at a Washington think tank. In doing so, they found a dozen documents that had been classified.

The documents date from when Joe Biden was still vice president. CNN reports that some documents have been designated “top secret”, meaning they contain sensitive information.

Former President Donald Trump immediately reacted to the news. “When is the FBI going to raid Joe Biden’s many homes, possibly even the White House? Those documents have definitely not been released,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He refers to finding his own Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The raid was part of an investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive information. After his resignation, the former president took away more than three hundred secret documents.