Second Domino’s Pizza location in Barendrecht at Reuchlinhaven – BarendrechtNU.nl

BARENDRECHT – Domino’s Pizza opens a second address in Barendrecht. The second branch of the pizzeria will be located near the Havenhoofd in Carnisselande, at Reuchlinhaven 8.”Due to its location and available space, this location lends itself very well to serving our customers.said Domino’s.

It will be possible to pick up pizzas and have them delivered. On average, 80% of orders are delivered and 20% are picked up in store.

delivery men

Only electric bicycles and scooters are used for delivery. Domino’s would like to use the space next to the entrance to the car park (Havenhoofd apartments) to park vehicles during opening hours (11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.). This is the location with bicycle parking where Reuchlinhaven, Havenhoofd and Van Ommerenhaven intersect.

Update: A local informs them that Domino’s has informed them that they will only use electric bikes (no scooters) and that they will be open until 10:00 p.m. instead of 11:00 p.m.

The retailer expects the parking pressure in the area to have a “limited influence”: customers can digitally track what phase of the pizza preparation process is at. In this way, Domino’s expects that people will not have to wait long in the store and that parking pressure will therefore remain limited.

Renovation

The building at Reuchlinhaven 8 will also be extensively renovated. The current layout of the rooms will be completely revised to make room for an indoor bicycle/scooter shelter, a cold room, a storage room and a large kitchen/oven space. The part at the front of the store is used to retrieve orders.

It is not yet known when the new branch will open.

Photo via: Google Streetview