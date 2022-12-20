The first episode of the good doctor season 6 on Videoland. How is Shaun Murphy at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital? Disturbing news sends Shaun into a frenzy. Will this mean the end of his career? The first episode of the good doctor season 6 is now on Videoland.

Gids.tv is the first to see all new movies and series in theaters and on demand. Read here all our film and series reviews.

San Jose St Bonaventure Hospital

This series is about Shaun Murphy, a very talented autistic surgeon. After a difficult childhood, he moved to another city, where he applied for a job in a hospital. He is authorized to work there and does not take long to make a strong impression with his rigorous working method and his sometimes surprising approach.

Rating from Gids.tv: ★★★★

Entertainment score: 79% | IMDb ★ 8.1

This review is for the first episode of the good doctor season 6.

This hospital series obtains good results, both in the United States and on Videoland in the Netherlands. The fifth season ended last year with a big cliffhanger: Lim and Villanueva were stabbed in the finale by Villanueve’s ex and are in serious danger at the start of season six. The first episode is called “Afterparty” and a new episode will follow every Monday. A high quality drama series with the main character Shaun, brilliantly played by actor Freddie Highmore. This season is also fun to eat. 4 stars.

discard

Next to Freddie Highmore (Descent) Richard Schiff, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee and Paige Spara can be seen in this series. This production was created by David Shore (MD House)

Source: Videoland

From December 19, 2022, the first episode of the good doctor season 6 on earth video. Genre: drama. This season contains 22 episodes of approximately 40 minutes. A new episode comes out every week. The first five seasons are already visible on Videoland.