Season 2 of ‘The Night Agent’ should answer these questions

These are the questions season 2 of the hit series should answer.

Earlier, showrunner Shawn Ryan had already announced that he would do it per season a new story Means. However, this does not prevent you from answering some questions from a previous season. Below are some things from the first season that viewers would like to know more about.

Diane Farr

White House Chief of Staff Farr (Hong Chau) has planned for some tense moments. After all, you never knew what to expect from her. In the end, Farr falls through the cracks at Camp David, and the question is what happened to him. Will this villain return or is she permanently behind bars?

Chelsea Arington

Arrington (Fola Evans-Akingbola) started low on the ladder because she had to protect Maddie (Sarah Desjardins), the Vice President’s daughter. At the end of the season, she is promoted and protects the President of the United States. The question is whether we will see Arrington again or not. This is partly related to a possible return of Maddie, with whom Arrington has developed a connection.

Peter as Night Officer

Finally, two questions remain. The first question is whether Peter (Gabriel Basso) and Rose (Luciane Buchanan) will continue together. At the end of the season, the two say goodbye as Peter has now officially become Night Agent and immediately given an assignment. The second question, of course, is what Peter’s mission entails. This last question will undoubtedly find a detailed answer in an exciting second season of this spy series.

You can The Night Officer broadcast on netflix.