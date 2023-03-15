Search in Thailand for a missing cylinder containing radioactive materials | Abroad

Thailand is searching for a missing cylinder containing radioactive material. It is a 30 centimeter steel cylinder with a diameter of 13 centimeters. Authorities warn of health risks from direct exposure to radioactive cesium-137.

The cylinder was part of a steam pressure gauge at a coal-fired power plant and could not be found during a routine check last Friday. The owner of the exchange thinks it fell off a wall rack in the previous days. Radiation research shows the cylinder was removed from the site.

The whole weekend was also searched, but the 25-kilo heavy bottle was not found during this search. said Kittiphan Chitpentham, of the national electricity company that owns the plant.

Health hazards when opening

The governor of Prachinburi province, where the coal-fired power station is located, is asking locals to join in the search. It is emphasized that the radioactive material is contained in a closed and protective envelope. There is a health hazard warning when opened. The amount of cesium-137 involved has not been disclosed.

The incident recalls a large-scale search earlier this year in Australia for a tiny lost radioactive capsule. He had fallen from a secured truck, after which a search followed along a 1,400 kilometer stretch of road. The radioactive material, in Australia it was also cesium 137, was found after a search of more than a week.

