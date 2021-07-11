Sea of ​​Flowers for Peter R. Gets More Space | Interior

The criminal journalist was shot dead on Tuesday evening in the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat and is still fighting for his life.

Since Wednesday morning, people are still laying flowers, messages, candles and cards in front of the 64-year-old journalist.

Several residents of the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in central Amsterdam could not even leave their homes because of the sea of ​​flowers due to the many attentions placed on the piece of street.

On Friday, 4,000 white roses were placed at the National Monument in Dam Square in support of Peter R. de Vries. According to a statement, it is an initiative of a group of citizens concerned and concerned about “the structurally naive attitude of the government towards serious crime”.

At 1 p.m., a large sign was unveiled in front of the statue of a roaring lion. On the board, a photo of Peter R. de Vries and above in large black print: Attack on press freedom? “No, this is an attack on his role as confidential adviser in the Marengo process!” Reads further on the table.

“Mark and Ferd, Peter is fighting for his life, name the real pain!” These are the consequences of the deployment of the key witness in the Marengo trial. Honor where merit is due. Pierre, hold on.

Son Royce de Vries wrote on Twitter on behalf of the family on Wednesday that “the worst nightmare” had come true. “As a family, we surround Peter with love and hope during this difficult time. Much is still uncertain, but what is certain is that all statements of support from across the country are now offering a lot. Support. “