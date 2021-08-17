Sea lion disrupts New Zealand football match
New Zealander Bradley Scott was watching his daughter’s soccer game when the animal exited the sports field. The football field is not far from the coast.
Match abandoned
The sea lion first lay down next to the field and kept a low profile, but when the 13-year-olds started the game, the animal kicked into action. The sea lion moved towards the center of the field, forcing the game to stop.
The game was moved to an adjacent field, but soon the sea lion followed the children. “The spectators tried to scare the animal and redirect it to the side of the field,” Scott said. local media. It eventually worked, after which the animal disappeared into the sea.
Hilarious situation
The presence of the sea lion aroused hilarity among the parents of the children playing football. However, everyone kept an appropriate distance: sea lions can become aggressive if they feel threatened. The New Zealand authorities therefore advise people to always keep a minimum distance of 20 meters from animals.
Last week, a seal elsewhere in Dunedin also made noise as the animal blocked a local road.