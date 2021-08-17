Sea lion disrupts New Zealand football match

The game was moved to an adjacent field, but soon the sea lion followed the children. “The spectators tried to scare the animal and redirect it to the side of the field,” Scott said. local media. It eventually worked, after which the animal disappeared into the sea.

Hilarious situation

The presence of the sea lion aroused hilarity among the parents of the children playing football. However, everyone kept an appropriate distance: sea lions can become aggressive if they feel threatened. The New Zealand authorities therefore advise people to always keep a minimum distance of 20 meters from animals.

Last week, a seal elsewhere in Dunedin also made noise as the animal blocked a local road.