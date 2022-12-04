Sun. Dec 4th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Louis van Gaal: "I'm happy, but we can do much better" Louis van Gaal: “I’m happy, but we can do much better” 3 min read

Louis van Gaal: “I’m happy, but we can do much better”

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 51
Tolhuistuin offers Warm Living Room "for people who would otherwise stay home with fifteen sweaters" Tolhuistuin offers Warm Living Room “for people who would otherwise stay home with fifteen sweaters” 3 min read

Tolhuistuin offers Warm Living Room “for people who would otherwise stay home with fifteen sweaters”

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 54
Herman Langhorst en wethouder Jaap van der Haar bezoeken de locatie van de mogelijke nieuwe school Hundreds of parents are interested in the new Meppel primary schools: “Billiard room” 3 min read

Hundreds of parents are interested in the new Meppel primary schools: “Billiard room”

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 90
Historians in non-English speaking countries should always explain why their history is so interesting Veni, Vidi and Vici. It seems like the best will float to the top, but does it? 3 min read

Veni, Vidi and Vici. It seems like the best will float to the top, but does it?

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 64
TikTok adjusts the terms of use: what about other apps? TikTok adjusts the terms of use: what about other apps? 2 min read

TikTok adjusts the terms of use: what about other apps?

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 72
Covered parking lot with two levels and much more greenery on BK Square Covered parking lot with two levels and much more greenery on BK Square 2 min read

Covered parking lot with two levels and much more greenery on BK Square

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 79

You may have missed

Scroll the last map of the universe – New Scientist Scroll the last map of the universe – New Scientist 2 min read

Scroll the last map of the universe – New Scientist

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 40
Orange Women start World Cup match with New Zealand with Van Es | sport Orange Women start World Cup match with New Zealand with Van Es | sport 2 min read

Orange Women start World Cup match with New Zealand with Van Es | sport

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 31
these cosmic crown jewels can be seen without a telescope these cosmic crown jewels can be seen without a telescope 2 min read

these cosmic crown jewels can be seen without a telescope

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 39
Highest alert level after the eruption of the Indonesian volcano Semeru | Abroad Highest alert level after the eruption of the Indonesian volcano Semeru | Abroad 2 min read

Highest alert level after the eruption of the Indonesian volcano Semeru | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 42