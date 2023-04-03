03 apr 2023 om 17:05Update: 11 minuten geleden

A team of Japanese and Australian scientists filmed a fish exactly 8,336 meters deep. Never before had a fish been seen swimming so deep. According to lead researcher Alan Jamieson, the discovery showed that fish can live even deeper than we previously thought.

The fish was filmed in the Izu-Bonin pit in southern Japan. The researchers scanned the bottom with underwater cameras. There they saw a snail dolphin (Pseudoliparis belyaevi) at a depth of 8,336 meters.

This broke the record set in 2017. Then scientists found a fish in the Marianten pit at a depth of 8,178 meters. It was also a snail dolphin.

Head of research Jamieson is pleased with the discovery. “We’ve been looking for these fish for 15 years. The depth at which they can survive is incredible.”

Also caught two fish over 8,000 meters deep

In addition, the researchers managed to catch two fish at a depth of 8022 meters. This has never happened before. These are two snail shells about 11 centimeters each.

There are a total of about 400 known species of snail dolphins, writes the British newspaper The Guardian. They can stay in both deep and shallow water. Few animals can say this: due to the enormous water pressure in the deep sea, many animals live closer to the surface. Snail shells can withstand pressure because they do not have scales, but a kind of gelatinous and soft body.

Jamieson hopes the discovery will polish the negative image of the deep sea. “We tell people from an early age that the deep sea is a terribly scary place where you shouldn’t go,” explains the research director. “But it’s still part of our Earth. We also need to take the time to fully understand this region.”