16 mrt 2023 om 08:30

Scientists have discovered rocks mixed with molten plastic on the volcanic island of Trindade in Brazil. They speak of a disturbing discovery, as the amount of plastic waste on the island is increasing.

According to scientists, plastic pollution is mainly caused by fishing nets, which are present in large numbers on the beaches of Trindade.

“Fishing nets are carried away by ocean currents and pile up on the beach,” explains geologist Fernanda Avelar Santos. CNN. “As the temperature rises, this plastic melts and mixes with rocks and other materials found on the beach.”

Santos and other scientists are conducting chemical tests to find out what kind of plastic is in the rocks.

De resten van een visnet zijn nog duidelijk te zien op de rots. Foto: Reuters/Adolfo Buhrer

Plastic was found in a protected nature reserve

The discovery is concerning because the plastic waste was found in a protected natural area, Santos explains. “We found the rocks with plastic near a place where green sea turtles lay their eggs.”

Trindade is one of the most important protected natural areas in the world, home to green sea turtles. Every year, thousands of animals lay their eggs there.