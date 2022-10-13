Scientists find microplastic in large hailstones | Science

Slovenian scientists are the first in the world to find microplastic in hailstones. According to the researchers, microplastics may also have contributed to the formation of large balls or clumps of ice.

The Kolpa river region in southeastern Slovenia was hit by a severe hailstorm in June 2019. The hailstones measured up to 13 centimeters. The huge hailstones formed 11 kilometers above the Earth’s surface in the troposphere, the lowest layer of the atmosphere.

Researchers from the University of Ljubljana, among others, analyzed the hailstones. In addition to bacteria and sedimentary particles from the desert sand, they also found various microparticles.

Microplastics are small pieces of plastic under 5 millimeters that end up in the environment. This proves that fibrous particles can travel thousands of miles above the Earth’s surface and into the troposphere, according to the study.

“We are delighted to be the first in the world to prove that microplastics are present in the troposphere. Previous studies have been conducted only a few meters above the ground and no results have been published on the troposphere before” , said researcher Manca Kovač Viršek of the Slovenian Water Institute at a press conference.

Researchers can’t say for sure that microplastic was the only factor that contributed to the formation of giant hailstones three years ago. This requires additional research.

