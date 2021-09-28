Science weekend: what to do and see

September 29, 2021 Science rural Immerse yourself in the wonderful world of science and technology this weekend! Follow the NEMO show live at your home with all kinds of cool experiences and special guests like André Kuipers, Diederik Gommers and Erik Scherder. Or go during the Science Weekend Do your own research in one of the locations in the Netherlands.

Photo 1. How does it all work? Shine your light in NEMO or one of the other places. Photo: Ilja Meefout

Free for NEMO

On Saturday and Sunday Klaas van Kruistum will present an interesting live show from NEMO starting at 9:30 am. Follow the program from home and witness interesting experiences and the performance of a large number of special guests. Curious about what André Kuipers, Robbert Dijkgraaf, Diederik Gommers, Jaap van Dissel, Frans de Waal and Erik Scherder have to say about Keet Oldenbeuving? So take a look! The program can be followed via a live broadcast on the Weekend of Science website. NEMO can be visited for free throughout the weekend (but reserve a time slot in advance) and this also applies to the Studio sur le Marineterrein. Here you will find the very interesting Bits of You exhibit, especially for adults, about the traces of data you leave behind every day and how all that data affects your life.

Visit one of the locations across the country

NEMO is of course not the only place where you can learn something about science and technology. Special venues across the country open their doors to the public during Science Weekend. Visit the world’s largest lock at IJmuiden or dive into the GeoFort Science Lab. The Tax & Customs Museum immerses you in the world of research and investigation. Throughout the week, there is a special FIOD (Financial Intelligence and Investigation Service) bus, full of listening devices and investigative resources. In the FIOD expo & escape room, everyone tests their own research skills.

Fun activities at home

Anyone can also learn about science and technology from home. The Weekend of Science website is full of fun videos, experiments, and tours. Take a peek in an operating room or visualize your own DNA using very everyday household items. Anyone who wants to contribute to scientific research should take to the streets in search of sidewalk plants. These plants are definitely not weeds and are very important in keeping the city cool. Indicate which plants are growing on your doorstep and help us find it!

Photo 2. Do your own research during Science Weekend. Photo: Ilja Meefout

Photo 3. Wonderful experiences! Photo: Ilja Meefout

Last modification: 2021-09-28 15:32:15 Published: 2021-09-27 15:08:48