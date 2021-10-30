Schouten extends title at lightning speed, Leerdam dethrones Kok

Is Schouten even better than last year? “I have more confidence in myself and of course that also helps a lot. We are building on last season. Of course I’m nervous, but I need it too. I think self-confidence helps a lot. “

Olympic champion Carlijn Achtereekte finished third in 4.02.16. Joy Beune finished fourth with 4.02.71 and Ireen Wüst fought for fifth place with 4.03.01 and thus secured a starting ticket for the first competitions of the World Cup.

Leerdam dethrones Kok and becomes Dutch champion again

Jutta Leerdam became Dutch 500 meters champion for the second time in her career. In Heerenveen, the 22-year-old sprinter was faster than her main competitor and title defender Femke Kok in two races.

Leerdam, who ran an excellent 1,500 meters on the first day of the NK in Heerenveen, recorded the best time in the first race with 37.58 and went even faster in the second round: 37.49. She rode in a direct duel against Kok, who was faster in the second stage (37.62) than the first (37.75), but still had to settle for the money.

