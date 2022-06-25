Schippers wins national title in 100 meters, but rules out World Cup participation | NOW

Dafne Schippers became Dutch champion in the 100 meters for the seventh time in her career on Friday. The girl from Utrecht was just faster than Zoë Sedney and set her best time of the year.

Despite his fastest year, Schippers did not hit the limit for next month’s World Cup in Eugene (11.15) and the European Championship in Munich in August (11.24). The world championships in Eugene will begin on July 15.

Even if Schippers runs the World Cup limit at a later stage, she won’t travel to the United States. “For the moment, I have nothing to do at the World Cup”, she says The telegraph†

Schippers has struggled with chronic back problems for the past few seasons and is currently looking for his old level. In a month and a half, she hopes to be back at the European Championships in Munich.

“I can now train better and make sure I’m good at the European Championships, instead of doing things halfway. We shouldn’t want to rush anything this year,” says Schippers , who feels fit again. “I’m just missing a bit of practice work.”

Schippers beat Sedney by three hundredths

Sedney had long been in the lead on the Apeldoorn tartan, but on the line Schippers proved to be three hundredths of a second faster. Schippers came in at 11.29 seconds. She had never been so fast this season. Sedney was third in 11.36.

Among the men, the title goes to Raphaël Bouju. He clocked a new personal best with 10.27, which stood at 10.35. Joris van Gool (10.30) and Hensley Paulina (10.39) finished second and third respectively.

The Dutch Athletics Championships started on Friday and will last until Sunday.