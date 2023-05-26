SBS6 wants a show with Johan Derksen and Raymond Mens on the United States

“We received a proposal to go along the Mississippi together. Along the way, I talked about music, blues, country and bluegrass. Raymond was then talking about politics in this region,” confirms Derksen talk to him ADVERTISEMENT.

Time

However, the bullet has not yet passed through the church, partly for lack of time. “There is still a gap to be found in the planning. We have shows every day with Today inside. And having a temporary replacement join me is not an option. I’m not going to give up Today Inside for a schnibble. I need some free time to do this. They can now be seen in Talpa when it is possible to make room in the agenda. We are free around Christmas and New Years. There may be an opportunity there. »

road trip

Male jump to Derksen to travel to the United States. “For me, it’s been a dream for a long time to do a series about America, showing the real America. So not New York or Los Angeles, but really deeper in America. Then the idea of ​​doing a musical road trip came up. quickly popped in. Down the Mississippi, because there’s a lot of music history there and you come into contact with Americans.