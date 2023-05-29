For ‘Team USA’, an unbeaten streak, which lasted 21 games, ended in pouring rain in northeast London. Wiegman is still unbeaten in her 23 games as England manager, where she started on September 1, 2021 after four successful years with the Orange Lionesses. They have won 21 times and drawn twice. The goal difference of 118-5 is equally impressive.

Wiegman and his players returned to Wembley tonight, where the European Championship was won in their own country on July 31. Even then it was 2-1, then after extra time against the German women’s team. Wiegman had to do it tonight without veterans Jill Scott and Ellen White, who ended their careers after the European Championship. Wiegman also did not have access to his captain Leah Williamson (Arsenal) and striker Alessia Russo (Manchester United), injured last week.