Sarina Wiegman wins with the Lionesses against the United States world champion | foreign soccer
For ‘Team USA’, an unbeaten streak, which lasted 21 games, ended in pouring rain in northeast London. Wiegman is still unbeaten in her 23 games as England manager, where she started on September 1, 2021 after four successful years with the Orange Lionesses. They have won 21 times and drawn twice. The goal difference of 118-5 is equally impressive.
Wiegman and his players returned to Wembley tonight, where the European Championship was won in their own country on July 31. Even then it was 2-1, then after extra time against the German women’s team. Wiegman had to do it tonight without veterans Jill Scott and Ellen White, who ended their careers after the European Championship. Wiegman also did not have access to his captain Leah Williamson (Arsenal) and striker Alessia Russo (Manchester United), injured last week.
National coach of Dutch footballers, Wiegman also faced the United States three times, but lost three times: in the final of the 2019 World Cup (2-0), in a friendly match in Breda (0-2 ) in November. 2020 and on penalties in the quarter-finals (2-2 after 120 minutes) at the Olympic Games in Japan in August 2021.
Lauren Hemp gave England the lead after a cross from European champion Beth Mead. Sophia Smith equalized the score, but in the 33rd minute Wiegman’s side regained the lead thanks to a Georgia Stanway penalty. Trinity Rodman (the 20-year-old daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman) made it 2-2 shortly before the break, but that goal was ultimately disallowed for offside. In the second half, despite many chances, no more goals were scored.
