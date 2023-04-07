Sarina Wiegman wins major award with England football team
England beat Brazil last night after a draw after regular time (1-1) on penalties (4-2).
Sold out Wembley
Yesterday’s sold-out match at Wembley was opened in the 23rd minute by Ella Toone. She scored for England. Substitute Andressa Alves equalized for Brazil in the 90th minute.
Toone was the only player in England to miss a penalty. Rafaelle Carvalho Souza and Tamires Dias Gomes failed for Brazil from eleven meters. The over 80,000 spectators went wild when England won.
Undefeated
Wiegman is still unbeaten as England’s national football manager. “They’re such an amazing group and the team are so determined to want to learn every day,” the national team manager told ITV after the game.
“I think the first half was really good, but we were really challenged in the second half. It’s good to have this information. We have one more game on Tuesday and then we’ll be ready. “
The Dutch coach recently admitted that he hasn’t practiced much on penalties. “We haven’t had much luck this week. We trained on Wednesday and we trained a lot for the European Championship. We knew what we had to do and we did it well.”
European champion
Sarina Wiegman became European champion with England last year. This team is the big favorite for the next World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in which the Netherlands are also participating.
In 2017, Wiegman won the European Championship with Dutch footballers. Two years later, she lost in the United States with the Orange team. The Hague coach was recently named FIFA Coach of the Year for the third time, she is also Sports Personality of the Year.
