“I think the first half was really good, but we were really challenged in the second half. It’s good to have this information. We have one more game on Tuesday and then we’ll be ready. “

The Dutch coach recently admitted that he hasn’t practiced much on penalties. “We haven’t had much luck this week. We trained on Wednesday and we trained a lot for the European Championship. We knew what we had to do and we did it well.”

European champion

Sarina Wiegman became European champion with England last year. This team is the big favorite for the next World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in which the Netherlands are also participating.

In 2017, Wiegman won the European Championship with Dutch footballers. Two years later, she lost in the United States with the Orange team. The Hague coach was recently named FIFA Coach of the Year for the third time, she is also Sports Personality of the Year.