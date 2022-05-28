Sarah van Soelen does not want to be in the documentary Hazes: “I want to continue my life”
The documentary about André’s life has been in the works for a long time, even when he was still with Sarah. Right now, this material can still be seen in the documentary, but Sarah isn’t in the mood for it. “We would like to be cut up,” she told RTL Boulevard on behalf of her family.
After the relationship between the two ended, she says she heard nothing more from André. “So why do I have to be in the documentary a year later? At the time there was no need for a quit request, we were so in love. Then you assume from both parties that everything will be fine, it will be Alright and stay well.”
For Sarah, the story between her and André is over. “I’m doing great and I think Andre is too. I don’t want to get involved with an ex. I don’t have any hate at all, I just want to get on with my life and I don’t want to go back to this. circle while I’m in it, I’ve already been out.”
Sarah’s family is now talking with the production company that made the documentary to find a solution. “There’s no legal issue involved. Why should I let it come to this? We both don’t want it, so I don’t think it’s necessary.”
After all the uproar, André seems to be back with Monique, with whom he also has a son, of course. The two were recently on a love vacation in the United States. Intimate vacation footage of the couple eventually leaked. In the video below you can see footage of André and Monique in the pool.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”