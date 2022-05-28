Sarah van Soelen does not want to be in the documentary Hazes: “I want to continue my life”

The documentary about André’s life has been in the works for a long time, even when he was still with Sarah. Right now, this material can still be seen in the documentary, but Sarah isn’t in the mood for it. “We would like to be cut up,” she told RTL Boulevard on behalf of her family.

After the relationship between the two ended, she says she heard nothing more from André. “So why do I have to be in the documentary a year later? At the time there was no need for a quit request, we were so in love. Then you assume from both parties that everything will be fine, it will be Alright and stay well.”