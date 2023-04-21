With videoFlemish Sarah (23) almost gave birth on the highway, but it turned out that the Minister of Defense was sitting in the car in front of her.

At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sarah and her friend Maïco (25) had left the house. “I had some light contractions at the time, but there was no indication that the baby would be here anytime soon. The pain was bearable. Take it easy for the hospital, I thought,” Sarah says today in the Belgian media. And then its waters burst.

“Just then we got into a traffic jam.” And the contractions? “They got more painful, until I suddenly felt my baby’s head. Then I knew: I was going to give birth and I had to go to the hospital right away.

But that was not possible, because the Brussels ring was full that morning – like every morning at rush hour. Sarah screamed in pain. Maïco: ,,She felt that it would be tight and that she might not arrive in time. We didn’t know what to do.

Last week, mother Shannen gave birth to her daughter Bente along the A13 highway (video):

With flashing lights in the hospital

But the car window was open to let Sarah get some fresh air. And her screams apparently reached other motorists as the woman in the back of the car in front of them turned around a few times. “We saw her looking at us, but we didn’t see who it was.”

It was Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder in her official car. When she realized what was happening, she did not hesitate for a second: “We took out the beacon and guided them to the Erasmus hospital”, she says. “I never use it because I don’t like to abuse my privileges, but it was a medical emergency.”

Twenty minutes later, the baby was there – in the hospital, with the help of a gynecologist. The minister herself was late for her appointment, but speaks of a “beautiful anecdote”. She called the parents to ask how they were doing. The baby is a boy, weighs over 7 pounds and is named Ilio.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: