Santa is coming to Battlefield 2042 and not everyone is happy

The latest Battlefield 2042 update reveals some of the upcoming skins for the game – and many players aren’t too happy to see “Father Winter” pass.

Battlefield 2042 update # 3 adds weekly missions, menu upgrades, and over 150 gameplay fixes, but it also appears to add a slew of new cosmetics. As can be seen in the tweet below, a number of specialist skins are stepping out of Battlefield’s serious tone, including a Father Winter skin for Boris in which he wears a white beard and a Santa costume.

At the time of writing, the skins have been removed again because they appeared to have been shared too early. The Father Winter skin in particular has been criticized for being too far removed from the Battlefield style.

On Reddit, the user writes The Huscarl, “I’ve never seen such an odd pitch difference in a game. It’s very odd, I would love to see the design discussions leading up to that.”

Many reviews compare the approach with Fortnite and other games as a service, where the more bizarre cosmetics are used on a regular basis.

A popular request from fans about this is to turn off other people’s funny skins, both for cosmetic reasons and because it can make it harder for some characters to see. Revenant333 wrote on Twitter: “It’s okay sell them, but let ME decide if I want to see them. Please.”

Whether this is a one-off action due to Christmas remains to be seen, or if DICE has more plans for special skins, but the initial reaction is likely more confrontational than the developer initially hoped.

Battlefield 2042 does not have the simplest version, with launch problems to game changes which drew more criticism.