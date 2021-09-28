Sanne Thijssen selected for the Nations Cup final | 1Limburg

National coach Rob Ehrens de Weert has called rider Sanne Thijssen from Sevenum for the decisive round of the Nations Cup. Next Friday is the start of the last weekend in Barcelona.

Ehrens sees opportunities for his team of show jumping riders. The first mission is to finish among the top eight countries on Friday in Barcelona. “If that works, we really have a chance in the final.”

Experienced team

Ehrens nominated four combinations: Willem Greve with Carambole, Harrie Smolders and Monaco, Sanne Thijssen with Con Quidam and Maikel van der Vleuten, already a bronze medalist in Tokyo. Kevin Jochems goes with Turbo Z as a reserve. Established names Greve, Smolders and Van der Vleuten competed at the Tokyo Games last month, where the Netherlands finished fourth in the national final.

Thijssen

Newcomer Sanne Thijssen impressed Ehrens at the CHIO in Aachen two weeks ago. Then the 22-year-old rider made her debut for the Dutch Nations Cup show jumping team. In the first round, she incurred four penalty points but finished the second round without fail. The show jumping team finished fifth.

