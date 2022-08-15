At the end of 2020, the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved a law allowing menstrual products to be offered free of charge.

You still have to pay for tampons and sanitary napkins in the supermarket, but those who don’t have money can use it An application find one of hundreds of places where products can be picked up for free starting today.

“First but not last country”

“No one should worry about where their next tampon, sanitary napkin or reusable product comes from,” Scottish Labor MP Monica Lennon said when she introduced the bill. “Scotland won’t be the last country to have a period of poverty referenced in history, but we could be the first.”