Sandra Jebbink de Kapelle is new to the city council
KAPELLE – “I am curious to know how the work of the council will unfold and also quite proud of the confidence I have received from the voters.” These are the words of Sandra Jebbink from Kapelle, who was officially installed on the Kapelle city council last week: “I was born and raised in Kapelle, it’s really my village”, explains Sandra why she would like to be advisor. “If you get the chance and you like it, then it’s good to do that, isn’t it?” As a deputy on behalf of the VVD, she supports a municipality of Kapelle where life is good. “Where everyone can have a good future.” Sandra is practical and likes quick results. “It is difficult to implement changes in the social field, but I am also happy to engage in it. I like spatial planning and, of course, tourism and leisure too,” says the group tour operator, who also works in an insurance office.
approachable
She thinks her curiosity will serve her well as an advisor. “I keep asking questions and I dare to be critical. In order to form an opinion, I will also go to the farm. When it comes to health care, for example, I also want to talk to people in the health field. And I think it’s important to be accessible to the locals and involve them in politics, because this is their village. Sandra’s father was also on the Kapel council for many years. “It’s nice to talk to him about it.” She is not afraid to combine her new position with her family and her two jobs. “I like to be busy, preferably with three things at once, haha. So come on!”
