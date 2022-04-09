KAPELLE – “I am curious to know how the work of the council will unfold and also quite proud of the confidence I have received from the voters.” These are the words of Sandra Jebbink from Kapelle, who was officially installed on the Kapelle city council last week: “I was born and raised in Kapelle, it’s really my village”, explains Sandra why she would like to be advisor. “If you get the chance and you like it, then it’s good to do that, isn’t it?” As a deputy on behalf of the VVD, she supports a municipality of Kapelle where life is good. “Where everyone can have a good future.” Sandra is practical and likes quick results. “It is difficult to implement changes in the social field, but I am also happy to engage in it. I like spatial planning and, of course, tourism and leisure too,” says the group tour operator, who also works in an insurance office.