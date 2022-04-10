Sandbox, community for young people who love art and culture

April 10, 4:30 p.m.









AALTEN – Young people interested in art and culture can contact Sandbox. Sandbox is an initiative of two students who are training as teachers and want to bridge the gap between craftsmanship and museum art for young creatives. Figulus Welzijn contributes to this by providing space in the youth center at 66 Ludgerstraat in Aalten. An evening is organized for this target group every other week, on Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sandbox received a budget from Talent Connector Richard Jongentjes. Participation is free, materials will be provided.

By Karin Stronks

Steven Boer and Colin Lasker, two young students, would like to guide young people who want to do something with art and culture. Colin: “We have a place available here in the youth center every two weeks and, of course, we also received a budget from the Talent Connector Richard Jongentjes. Tonight we will work with charcoal. Colin is in art school, Steven is training as a history teacher. What they both have is an interest in art, culture and art history. “And we would like to pass that on to young people who share our interest.”

Steven explains: “Our goal is to be a bridge between craftsmanship and museum art for young people. What do we offer? Well, it could be anything. We can give workshops, for example invite a speaker, but above all we can do it ourselves. Young people can indicate what they want to do, paint, draw, make collages, serigraphs or make plans. We provide the material and guide the participants. For example, during the holidays, we could have a project week. Colin adds: “We are currently focusing on young people between the ages of 16 and 25. It’s not that you have to be very good at something, if you’re enthusiastic and interested, that’s fine. Sandbox is accessible and non-binding. There is no membership or obligation.

Enthusiasm is not lacking in Steven and Colin. The ideas are there and they have the knowledge. During this time, young people arrive who want to participate. When the group is complete, the young people go upstairs, there is room for Sandbox. The tables are close together, the chairs are installed. A series of introductions follow. Turns out one of the girls brought along two friends who aren’t really into art but are curious. Colin said happily, “That’s great! We will be working with charcoal tonight. The material is out and the group gets to work.

How did the initiators get the name Sandbox? “The literal translation is sandbox. It means playful, having fun and discovering. Additionally, Sandbox is a concept that is used online and in games for a type of game where anything is possible and people are free to try and experiment with anything. Will this project lead to an exhibition? “We will share the results on social networks. But an exhibition is a great idea! We can still think about it…”

Sandbox takes place every other week on Friday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participation is free, materials will be provided. Location: youth center, Ludgerstraat 66, Aalten. The next evening is Friday, April 22.

Facebook: Sandpit Achterhoek