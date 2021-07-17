The United States has blacklisted four Russian information technology companies and two other Russian organizations for “aggressive and malicious acts”, including digital espionage. This was stated by the US Department of Commerce.

Because of their blockchain, which has been in place for several months, U.S. companies cannot sell products or parts to these companies without a license. These permissions are rarely granted.

Companies now on the blacklist include a research center of the Russian Ministry of Defense and an information technology company that conducts research and development of the technology park and Russian intelligence. Not all companies were immediately available for comment or ready to respond, with others denying the allegations, he said.

Presidential elections

The report also said that the finance ministry had already imposed sanctions on six companies in April. The ministry is particularly focused on technology companies that support Russian intelligence. Many large US companies have been hit by recent cyber attacks in Russia. For example, the largest oil pipeline in the United States was shut down, similar to the U.S. production sites of a large meat processor from Brazil.

In April, the US government imposed sanctions on Russian cyber-attacks, Russian interference in the US presidential election and the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. An outspoken critic of the Kremlin is currently serving a prison sentence in a penal colony in Russia. The Kremlin has always denied the allegations.