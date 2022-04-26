Samsung T7 Shield tested – Review

There’s an old saying, not so old for clay tablets, but so old for tape drives, that never underestimates the bandwidth of a big car with the trunk full of tapes on the highway . This quote is for the computer scientist Andrew Tanenbaum and dates back to the 1980s. If you doubt that this statement, but with more modern forms of storage, still applies: of course various calculators have this calculatedincluding the famous XKCD†

Now, we haven’t rented a station wagon for this review, nor are we going on a trip, but we’re looking for an efficient way to transfer large amounts of data without a network connection. An external SSD is a great tool for this; filling a drive with terabytes through an extremely slow interface is no one’s hobby after all. We’ve tested Samsung’s latest external SSD, the T7 Shield, in 1TB and 2TB capacities. You connect them via a USB 3.2 cable, for speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Now, the name Samsung T7 might sound familiar, and it’s true: the South Korean company has already released a T7. There’s even a T7 Touch, which has an onboard fingerprint scanner to encrypt your data. However, they are both regular external drives; the Shield is a version that can take a beating and is also water resistant. We take a closer look at the new T7 shield and compare it to previous variants and those of competitors. The 1 TB version costs around 170 euros and the 2 TB version around 320 euros. In addition, the two discs are available in different colors, namely black, blue and off-white or beige.